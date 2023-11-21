Great Barr fighter Gene Smith wins British Championship ahead of Thailand tilt

The 16-year-old continued his impressive form as he prepares to face the best in the world in Thailand at the world championships next year.

The Sutton College student has found it difficult to find matches as his reputation grows after a lightning run of form earned him Midland, British World Muay Thai titles.

However, on Sunday the fighter became the ISKA British Champion at a rare home fight at North Solihull Leisure Centre winning on points against Fin Mueller from Wales at 55kg, The fight was matched prior to the event by the organisers.

The WBC World Mauy Thai Games are in February at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok. However, his next fight is on December 16 against Josh Duncan in Liverpool.

He said: "I am delighted with another victory and another title. Everything I am doing is working towards the world championships in Thailand.

"I loved every minute of representing my country at the WBC World Championships in Venice in June and in Canada the year before at the World Muay Thai Games."

"But know I have to be 100 per cent dedicated to the sport for me to compete with the best in the world in Thailand.

"Being in Asia, where the sport originated, makes me even more excited to fight in Thailand."

Gene’s coach is Steve Logan, who first set up the first K-Star in Kingstanding more than 30 years ago and has subsequently opened branches in Quinton, Sheldon, Oldbury, Aldridge and the most recent gym in Walsall.

Gene Smith at K-Star Fight Academy, in Lichfield Street, Walsall

He said: "Sunday was another brilliant performance by Gene, we know the entire division, junior and adult fear him and this is brilliant for when he represents his country in Thailand next year."

Gene's father Great Barr businessman Roland, a former fighter himself, understands the work which goes behind his son's rise to the top table of the global sport.

He said: "Gene has got the talent, the determination and dedication to get to the top, but this sport costs money and his sponsors have helped him to focus more on just being the best he can.

"Gene has achieved so much already, from his title wins, to representing his country to being the youngest UK fighter to have ranking.""

“However, he could not have done it without sponsors Jacksons Recovery, Green Power Plant Hire, Beeches Recovery, 24 7 Worldwide Exhibition Services, Level Group,Endangered Fightwear, Foxstar Clothing and Art Attack Design. associates with support from Luke1977.”

The sport doesn’t receive funding from any outside source so new sponsors are always being looked for as the cost mount as Gene travels the world competing to be the best.

Any one interested in supporting Gene contact design@artattack.org.uk.