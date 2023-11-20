Black Country boxer Tyler Denny living the dream after landing European title

Former plumber Denny, 32, believes the addition of a European belt to the British title he already held was further example of a risk to become a full-time fighter paying off.

The Rowley Regis home favourite was too fit for veteran champion Matteo Signani, a 44-year-old from Italy – even though the contest ended in unusual circumstances at Wolverhampton Civic Hall.

Denny was on top in front of a fiery local home backing and Signani was cut and staggered in round seven, with the bout over before the next round was even up and running.

The Italian's corner were slow to leave the ring and re-apply a gumshield after a conversation had taken place between referee Philippe Wouters and the ringside doctor. Official Wouters eventually had enough of the time taken and called the match in Denny's favour – drawing no complaints from Signani, who congratulated the Brit.

"I envisioned it and here it is, the atmosphere in there just topped it all off," said a beaming Denny. "It was probably the best night of my life to be honest.

"I was confident in myself, I thought I was the better fighter but it was up to me to prove it and I did it well and convincingly.

"I thought he was tiring big time. I felt I was going to get him out there anyway. Something always happens in my fights, maybe that's why people come and watch."

The Wolverhampton crowd boomed from ringside, at times making Denny's post-match claims tough to decipher.

He further whipped up the atmosphere, by adding: "This is the best – we're Black Country ay we?

"It's better than I could've ever imagined, I've loved it, all week, from yourselves in the build-up, to see all of their faces, and to top it off with the belt, I'm on cloud nine.

"I quit my job, became a full-time boxer and I'm now reaping the rewards from it.

"Where's Eubank Jr? Bring them on, I'll fight anyone, look at my CV, I've fought anywhere and this is the best place, in the Black Country."

Further asked what's next, the 18-2-3 fighter smiled: "Whoever pays the most – simple as that. Someone in Saudi."