Wolverhampton's Tyler Denny pumped up for home title bid

The Black Country fighter will face off with Italy’s Matteo Signani for the European middleweight title at Wolverhampton’s Civic Hall tonight.

In the final press conference before the bout, Denny was pumped up as he prepares to put on a show.

He said: “I’m still smiling now. This opportunity, the set up – it’s mad. As a fighter, all you want is opportunities.

“Thanks to Ben (Shalom), Boxxer and Sky Sports – I’ve got one now in Wolverhampton. Tickets are sold out. I’m so excited, like a little kid, but on Saturday I’ll be switched on. I’ve done all of the hard work so I’m able to get excited. If I knew I’d cut corners and stuff, I’d be sat here more doom and gloom – so bring it on, I’m ready. I’ve put so much into it and I’m confident I’ll become European champion on Saturday.”

Signani added: “We respect Denny. But I’ve trained very hard, and I am the champion. It’ll be an awesome atmosphere. Everyone will be rooting for him. But inside the ring, it’s just me and him so all the people outside do not matter. I’ve always been a successful underdog, and I am here to win.”