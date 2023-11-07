Darlaston's Ben Whittaker heads to Bournemouth for return to ring

The Tokyo 2020 silver medallist will fight for the first time in more than five months when he fights on the undercard of Chris Billam-Smith’s world cruiserweight title defence against Mateusz Masternak in Bournemouth on December 10.

Whittaker has a perfect record of four wins from four fights since turning professional last year but has also endured two lengthy spells out of the ring with injury.

“I’m looking forward to getting back to it,” he said. “You already know what I bring so make sure you tune in on December 10 as I’ll be closing the year with another surgical performance.”

Whittaker was most recently in action in July when he comfortably outpointed Vladimir Belujsky.

The light heavyweight star had been hoping to make his return in Wolverhampton this month, on the undercard of Tyler Denny’s European middleweight title shot against Matteo Signani but his comeback was delayed a few more weeks.

Promoter Ben Shalom said: “Ben Whittaker is such an electrifying talent, I think fans would have him on every card if they could.

“We had a busy year lined up for him but he’s had some minor injuries to deal with following his fight in July. I’m excited to say he’s now fully fit and raring to go.”