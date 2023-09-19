Wombourne's Vicky Wilkinson comes up just short in Commonwealth title bid

Vicky Wilkinson lands, but she would miss out on the Commonwealth title

The title showdown went to the judges’ scorecards, but it was Hill who was declared the unanimous decision winner over Wombourne’s Wilkinson after 10 rounds in Wolverhampton.

Judges Kevin Parker (93-97), Terry O’Connor (93-98), and Phil Edwards (92-98) all scored the contest in favour of the Grimsby native.

Wilkinson made a slow start but did grow into the contest and landed some eye-catching right hands that helped her wriggle back some control in the middle rounds.

It wasn’t to be though as Hill dominated the early and later rounds, making the most of her height and reach advantages behind long, straight shots.

Wilkinson continued to push the pace throughout but ultimately had no answer for Hill’s control of distance.

Zach Evans continued the dominant start to his professional career as he moved to 3-0, outpointing the experienced Paul Cummings.

Evans – fights out of Priory ABC in Dudley – won every round on referee Kevin Parker’s scorecard, running out the 60-54 winner after six rounds against the 83-fight veteran.

The 26-year-old stopped Bulgarian Petar Aleksandrov last time out but couldn’t add to his sole TKO victory as Cummings once again showed his toughness.

The super welterweight prospect was impressive as he rallied off combinations with ease and controlled the contest throughout.

Walsall’s Lewis Morris bounced back from his first career defeat to stop the experienced Ricky Starkey.

Morris was outpointed by Tatenda Mangombe last time out but made no such mistake this time around, ruthlessly dispatching Starkey in the third round.

The 21-year-old initially dropped his Liverpudlian opponent with a body shot in the second round but was unable to force an immediate stoppage.

It was only delaying the inevitable though as the Walsall native sent his opponent to the canvas three more times before both corner and referee simultaneously stepped in.

The switch hitter moved from orthodox to southpaw with regularity and proved too much for 37-year-old Starkey to handle.

Now 7-1, Morris will be looking to push on from a career-best performance and prove he is a contender at featherweight.

Nikola Stoyanov caused an upset as he stopped Ashley Pettigrew in dramatic fashion. Stoyanov landed a left hook that sent the Stafford native crashing to the canvas midway through the second round.

The Wolverhampton crowd was then stunned even further as the Bulgarian landed a barrage of punches, with referee Kevin Parker left with no choice but to jump in.

Pettigrew had not lost a round in his first three pro bouts and even claimed a stoppage on his debut, but Stoyanov proved too much for the Stafford native.

The 25-year-old will now have to bounce back from a first career defeat.

Jermaine Osbourne-Edwards moves closer to title contention after defeating 114-fight veteran Naeem Ali.

Edwards won every round on referee Kevin Parker’s scorecard, running out the 40-36 winner.

‘The Kundalini King’ is always well supported in his home town and his eighth pro bout was no different as hundreds cheered on from ringside.

The 34-year-old Southpaw has not lost a round in his last four contests but will soon have his sights set on bigger challenges.

Jay Griffiths continued his successful start in the paid ranks, outpointing Welshman Steve Davies over four rounds in Wolverhampton.

The Wombourne native had plenty of hometown support as he ran out the 40-36 winner on Kevin Parker’s scorecard in only his second pro bout.

The ‘Baggie Boy’ opened the card and put in an assured performance to move to 2-0.

The super middleweight prospect is yet to lose a round since turning over, defeating MJ Hall on his debut by the same margin.

Griffiths was caught by a shot at the end of the first round as he was looking to apply pressure with Davies backed up against the ropes.

That was ultimately all his 31-year-old opponent could take from the contest though as Griffiths’ fleet of foot and punch variety proved too much.

Gully Powar moved to 6-0 as he outpointed Nicaraguan-born Cristian Navarez over four rounds at super featherweight.

Powar won every round on referee Kevin Parker’s scorecard and was declared the 40-36 winner in front of a raucous home town crowd.

Relentless body attacks have become a staple of Powar’s performances, and he did not disappoint as he landed numerous sickening body shots throughout.

Another staple of the Wolverhampton native’s fledgling pro career is his memorable ring walks, where he is accompanied to the ring by Punjabi drummers to a thunderous reception.

The 21-year-old is always keen to entertain but Navarez did make it difficult for him, and his elusiveness did seem to frustrate him at times.