Zachary Evans targeting a third straight win

Boxing

His third pro affair is set to be a step up to six rounds, after just two four-rounders, with one fight finishing in just half of the allotted time.

Evans scored a maiden pro TKO last time out, after Bulgarian adversary Petar Alexsandrov succumbed to intense pressure at the end of round two.

That built upon his debut success over rugged southpaw MJ Hall, where he settled for a points landslide result, by virtue of a 40-36 scoreline, at the final bell.

There was much less of a tentative approach the second time around, as Evans was determined to secure an early finish, which raises his stock even further.

An extension in sessions holds no fears for the 26-year-old super welterweight, who grew up in Cannock but now lives in Droitwich, due to his experience in kickboxing.

He racked up 30 fights, as a kickboxer, before taking up amateur boxing, where he amassed another 19 bouts, with 15 wins, for the Priory Park gym in Dudley. His training team at Priory Park Boxing Club, Mitchell Pearce and Paul Gough, continue to lead him in the pro game, with Pearce a main voice as head coach.

Evans said: “I’ve had some new sparring partners, for this training camp, and the main one has been Tommy Collins. We’ve done eight rounds together, at a fast pace.

“His work-rate is second to none and my fitness is up there now, through training and the longer runs that I’ve been doing. I’m switching it up and trying new things.

“There’s been a good mix. I’ve sparred with Jermaine Osbourne-Edwards, too, and got some rounds with Cori and Tion Gibbs. These are all good pro fighters, at around my weight.

“I’m well happy to be pushing on with my first six-rounder, so early on in my pro career, but it was always the plan to do that, sooner rather than later.”

“I’m used to doing five, seven and 10 rounds from when I was kickboxing, so I’ve had to transition my game before and I’m sure that I can do it again.

“I wanted to get the stoppage, last time, because I’d seen people struggle against Petar (Aleksandrov, opponent) and lose rounds. He is an awkward one.

“I knew that he likes to trade on the inside, so I sunk the body shots in and did his ribs, so it was over, at the end of the second round.

“I showed that I wasn’t here to play around, by bringing my power and accuracy into play. On my debut, it was more about putting punches together and seeing what landed.”