Gully Powar dreams of a journey to the top

Gully Powar is in action tonight

His next ring assignment comes at The Hangar Events Venue in Wolverhampton tonight when BCB Promotions host another show.

Powar has only performed under The Hangar lights since turning pro, clocking up five wins and completing six rounds in his most-recent outing.

The young prospect, who is from Whitmore Reans, turned 21 recently, spending his birthday watching BCB stable-mate and sparring partner Liam Davies excel.

Davies demolished Jason Cunningham, in less than a round, to claim British, European, WBC International and WBO International titles at Powar’s weight of super bantam.

There could be some way to go before Powar is talking about challenging for similar honours, but he has set his sights on Zahid Hussain’s English crown.

‘Relentless’ now has a six-rounder under his belt, which saw him outpoint Liam Richards for a second time, after the boxing centurion came in as a late replacement.

Powar kept up his tally of having won every round he’s been a part of in the pro ranks, with a 60-54 scoreline being posted, at the final bell. He has also beaten Richards (over four rounds initially), Mohammed Al Warith, Stanislav Bilohurov (fourth round TKO) and Hector Avila Lozano to maintain a perfect pro record.

Powar said: “I want to stay as active as possible, I’m training full-time so I live for boxing. I’ve had a birthday, since my last fight, but I just spent it with my family.

“I did go to watch Liam Davies, on the night, but I was straight back in the gym after. I’ve sparred with him and he’s a top-level operator.

“What he’s doing inspires me. Liam is daring to be great and I must do the same. Of course, I want what he’s got. I’m on the B-side, at the moment, so I need to reach the A-side.

“I want all of the spark and I’ve proved that I can be ‘Relentless’ for six rounds (against Liam Richards), so I showed what I can do. I had three or four opponents pull out, leading up to it. It was a good first six-rounder. Liam is a tough guy, he’s only been stopped once, but I was still wobbling him around. I’m ready to rock and roll again now.

“I’m screwed on for the next six-rounder and, after I’ve had another couple, I’ll be going for a title, probably the English, as I’ve not heard of anyone available at Midlands level.

“I’m getting to the level where I need a challenge that will keep me on my toes and put me through my paces. I want to take these guys into deep waters and drown them. I’ll take on any challenge that comes my way, it’s my mentality. I’m on a journey and I’m excited to see where it takes me.”