Ben Whittaker aiming for quick night's work as he aims to extend perfect record

Darlaston’s Olympic hero faces Slovakia’s Vladimir Belujsky at Manchester’s AO Arena on Saturday aiming to make it four wins from four since turning pro last year.

Two of his three victories so far have come by stoppage and the Tokyo 2020 silver medallist is determined his latest bout, which takes place on the undercard of Savannah Marshall’s world title tilt against Franchon Crews Dezurn, won’t last the scheduled eight rounds.

“You don’t get paid for overtime,” said Whittaker. “I want to be back in the hotel by the time the main event has started, if I am honest. That is what I want to do.

“Vladimir says it only takes one punch (for him) but sadly, that won’t happen.

“The way my career has gone so far, I am very happy. On Saturday you will see again why I’m special.”

Whittaker, who joked he and coach Sugar Hill Steward had been working on his reaction time by playing video games, also promised to deliver another memorable ringwalk ahead of the contest.

The 26-year-old paid tribute to former world champion Prince Naseem Hamed while making his entrance prior to knocking out Jordan Grant inside three rounds in Birmingham in May.

Asked what he had prepared this time, Whittaker replied: “I am a man of the Lord. Everyone in here was crafted by the Lord but when it comes to me, I know they took some time.

“Saturday you will see why I’m special. I have the ringwalk ready, the kit ready, the hair ready. You will see the jewels on me as well. It is only right I shine.”

Belujsky, now based in Ireland, has won 13 of his 20 fights, including nine by knockout. Yet while the 27-year-old does represent a step up in class for Whittaker, the West Midlands man is the overwhelming favourite.

A far closer contest is likely at super welterweight where Pensnett’s Kirstie Bavington takes on April Hunter in a re-match of their first meeting from October 2021.

Bavington won that night, in a fight which took place at welterweight. Hunter’s reaction since has rankled, with Bavington last week telling the Express & Star she was out to end her rival’s career.

Relations remained frosty at Thursday’s pre-fight press conference, when she declared Newcastle’s Hunter “a joke to the sport”.

Bavington, back in action just two months after losing to Olympic champion Lauren Price, said: “It’s going to be a repeat (of the first fight). I will end April’s career, shut her mouth once and for all. Stop all this mouth over social media and just get it done.

“Why is it personal? I think it is just the disrespect. It has been two years. I don’t know how it can be a re-match.

“We have offered this fight so many times.”

Hunter, now trained by Peter Fury, replied: “Kirstie is getting in with a completely different person than she did first time around.

“No excuses but I am a different fighter. I am super fit, I am super strong and I am ready to give her one hell of a night.