Halesowen's Osama Mohamed makes winning return to the ring

Osama Mohamed (centre) with Lions coaches Bob Dillon (left) and Josh Coulton.

Mohamed, forced to miss this year’s national championships with a head injury, scored three impressive wins to secure his first silverware as a senior at 63.5kgs.

He also became only the second fighter from Brierley Hill’s Lions Boxing Club to win gold at the Haringey event, which is billed as Europe’s biggest amateur tournament and takes place over three days at Alexandra Palace, counting Anthony Joshua and Nicola Adams among its former champions.

William Wilson, who fought in the youth tournament at 63.5kgs, nearly made it a double triumph for the Lions but found Dagenham’s Harry Burke just a little strong in the final and had to settle for silver.

Mohamed’s progress was largely serene, his weekend beginning with a unanimous win over BoxSmart’s Innocent Moyo, the same opponent in which he had sustained his head injury prior to the nationals, via an accidental clash in a warm-up bout.

The 19-year-old former Windsor High student then proved too strong in taking a 4-1 split decision win over Canada national champion Yanice Beanaoudia in the semi-final, before a dominant performance against Gemini Boxing Club’s Lennon Skeggs to win gold in the final.

“It was so important, after missing out on the nationals, to come away with something,” said Lions head coach Kev Dillon.

“Osama said himself to be drawn against Innocent Moyo in his first fight was meant to be. Getting through that gave him a lot of confidence.

“He is away on England camp the next two weekends. So we will see where that takes him.”

Wilson began his weekend in storming fashion with a unanimous points win over No.1 seed Zayan Sadiq.

But the 17-year-old was unable to follow it up against Burke, who took a 4-1 decision in the final bout.

“The day before took a lot out of him,” said Dillion. “The lad he lost to had won 24 out of 25 bouts and was a tricky southpaw.