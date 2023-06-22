Gloves are off as Stokes plots a new way forward

Tyler Denny

Denny has been seen by millions on Channel Five and Sky, while Heaney has been headlining shows on BT Sport.

But without gloves, Stokes reckons they would have no chance of beating him.

“They are boxers, while I'm more of a scrapper” said the 28-year-old from West Bromwich. "I like a good tear up.”

Which explains his decision to join the growing bareknuckle boxing circuit.

Stokes has signed with promoters BKB TM and fights on their show at London’s O2 Arena on Sunday, June 25.

He fights Will Chope in what will be his first fight since losing on points to Heaney for the vacant Midlands Area middleweight title in June, 2019.

Heaney used that fight as a springboard to signing with Queensberry Promotions, while Stokes drifted away from the gym.

Stokes, who felt he may have done enough to edge out Heaney on points, said: “I was going to go in ‘Ultimate Boxxer’ (on Sky Sports) and then they told me I was going to be a reserve instead and I lost interest in boxing after that. It was disheartening.

“I used to watch a lot of bareknuckle boxing on the internet and decided to email them about fighting on their shows.”

Stokes has spent the last 12 weeks preparing to fight again – without gloves.

“It’s a different sport,” he said. “You can’t block punches with your gloves, you need to try to keep a high guard and try to tight meet their punches with your elbows. This will suit me. Definitely.”