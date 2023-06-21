Ollie Cooper looking to star in his hometown again

Ollie Cooper

The same Adam Azim who is one of British boxing’s brightest prospects served part of his boxing apprenticeship at Bar Sport’s Premier Suite in the town.

England took on Scotland there in an amateur international in November, 2019, and Azim was a points winner over Reese Lynch, who went on to win Commonwealth Games gold in Birmingham last summer.

Other results that night in the Premier Suite included Bilston super-heavyweight Delicious Orie outpointing Nick Campbell.

Orie also struck gold in Birmingham last summer, while Campbell turned professional and has fought on television.

Bar Sport owner Scott Murray hopes the next graduate from his Fight Club is a local prospect.

Murray has taken out a professional promoter’s license and set up the Excelsior Sporting Club where diners can meet former champions and watch future stars in action.

Barry Jones, the former WBO super-featherweight champion and television pundit, will be hosting the next show, on Thursday, June 22, that features unbeaten Ollie Cooper.

From Cannock, Cooper has won all five pro fights so far – and barely taken a punch either!

The 6ft 5in Cooper is surely the tallest middleweight in the world. He somehow squeezes down to 11st 6lb and said: “It’s worth it. They can’t get near me!”

Cooper is also a southpaw – making him even harder to reach – and linking up with Murray should enable the former Wolverhampton ABC amateur to realise his potential.

“I’m looking to showcase Ollie,” said Murray. “I’ve got him pencilled in to box on the next three shows. I’ve known Ollie since he was an amateur and have confidence in him.

“I want him boxing tor the Midlands title on one of our shows next year.”

That is great news for Cooper, who has yet to lose a round in his pro career.

He had a break of 11 months between his fourth and fifth fights and admits it’s tough selling tickets.

Boxing on small-hall shows, Cooper has had to sell enough tickets to cover the cost of his opponent and has been paid whatever is left.

But at the Excelsior Sporting Club, it is the promoter’s job to fill the venue.

Murray has a built a large client base with his popular ‘Legends’ nights and they are also backing his sporting club.

The show first show was held in March and a sell-out crowd saw a bill topped by former IBO super-welterweight champion Sam Eggington.

“To be on these shows is a massive boost for me,” said Cooper. “As soon as I heard about the club, I thought: ‘I hope I can get on those shows'.

“It’s just down the road and I don’t have the stress of trying to sell tickets.

“Boxing is hard enough with the training and dieting and on top of that I’ve been chasing people for money and being let down at the last minute. That stress has been taken away from me now. I can focus on pushing my career on.”

Cooper knows the venue well having boxed in the Premier Suite three times – winning all three – and once received a pep talk from Anthony Joshua there.

Joshua had his first after-dinner engagement at Bar Sport – before he became a world champion – and Cooper met him there.

He remembered: “I had a fight coming up the following week and my dad said to AJ: ‘Have you got any advice for him?’

“I can’t remember what he said to me, but it worked because I won!”

Cooper won 18 of 26 amateur bouts with former pro Richie Carter in his corner and they have stayed together in the professional ranks.

Cooper added: “I’m planning to be the next big thing out of Cannock.”

Murray has revealed that Irish legend Steve Collins will also be at this week’s show.

Collins, the former two-weight world champion who beat Chris Eubank twice and Nigel Benn, will be part of Ray Moylette’s team, along with his brother, Paschal Collins.