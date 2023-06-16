Jasmin Harmitt set for professional boxing debut

Jasmin Harmitt

The Tipton fighter is due to fight on BCB Promotions' 'Maximum Impact II' show in Birmingham tomorrow (Saturday, June 17) and will be the first professional boxer to come out of Southpaw Boxing Gym in West Bromwich.

Now, as she prepares for her professional bow, Harmitt is ready to take the boxing world by storm.

Gym owner and coach Aaron Cope said: "Her boxing ability going into her first pro fight is on another level. She’s very strong going forward when she’s boxing.

"As a gym we are very excited to see her fight because she has the ability to go very far and as coach and trainer I’m very proud of how she dedicates her life to training being a working mother with a little boy.

Jasmin Harmitt

"I’m just really excited to see how far she can get in her boxing journey."

Harmitt has been in combat sports since she was a teenager and came from a kick-boxing background.

The 25-year-old has 14 kick-boxing fights and two MMA fights on her record, as well as eight amateur boxing bouts.

With all of that experience behind her, she is keen to stay active and fight regularly as she navigates her future in the sport.

"If that fight goes well and she stays injury free, we will be out again on July 1," Cope added.

"Jasmin is a very dedicated fighter. She lives and breathes the sport and I definitely believe she will be a name to look out for in the future.