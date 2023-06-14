Cannock's Zachary Evans scores a knockout win in Dudley

Cannock-born Zachary Evans goes on the offensive against Peter Aleksandrov Picture: Manjit Narotra

Evans topped the bill on BCB’s Midlands Mayhem at Dudley Town Hall and made sure to send his supporters home in a timely fashion.

The Cannock-born 25-year-old welterweight made short work of the typically tough Aleksandrov, with the Bulgarian unable to answer the bell for the third round.

The BCB promotions-managed fighter is based out of Priory Amateur Boxing Club, which is a stone’s throw from the venue of his two professional triumphs.

Sedgley’s Paige Goodyear made a successful return to the ring after an eight-month absence, defeating familiar foe Ester Konecna at Dudley Town Hall.

Goodyear previously bested Konecna over four rounds back in October and ran out the winner once more, this time over six rounds. On the same card, Dudley’s Ryan Griffiths moved to 2-0 in familiar surroundings as he defeated Karl Sampson.

Liam Gould, from Tipton, continued the perfect start to his professional career as he also outpointed 78-fight veteran Paul Cummings over four rounds at Dudley Town Hall.