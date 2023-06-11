Bilston's Katie Healy outpointed in world title bout

Nina Hughes v Katie Healy. Picture: Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing.

The 25-year-old was called in on just four weeks’ notice after Shannon Courtenay pulled out of the bout through injury, but her bravery was not rewarded as she fell to defeat.

The more experienced Hughes, 40, took the centre of the ring early on and found her range before landing skilful combinations.

Hughes consistently landed the overhand right and hurt Healy in the sixth round, as she dominated the fight.

Healy’s corner could be heard shouting “do you want to win a world title? Then start punching” – and the Black Country boxer found some success in the seventh round, but was unable to make it count.

Wembley’s Ovo Arena was only a third full for the fight on Saturday as the bout opened the TV broadcast at 7pm, and the judges handed Hughes a convincing victory with two of them scoring it 100-90 and the other 99-91 after 10 gruelling rounds.

“Not my night tonight but what an experience!” Healy said on social media.

“Thank you all so much for the support! We go again! Love you all. Team Healy.”

Healy had an unbeaten 6-0 record heading into the fight and fell victim to the gulf in class against Hughes – despite winning the WBF title in South Africa last year.

Hughes, who upset the odds to beat Jamie Mitchell for her title in November, now has her eyes on IBF champion Ebanie Bridges.

The Australian was ringside for the fight and could now face Hughes in a title unification bout.

“That’s the fight I want next,” Hughes said.

“She’s got a belt that I want, and I’ve got a belt I think she wants.”

Also on the night, Ellie Scotney’s impressive display saw her beat Cherneka Johnson for the IBF super-bantamweight title in just her seventh professional fight.