Wolverhampton heavyweight Hosea Stewart set for long awaited return

Wolverhampton heavyweight Hosea Stewart

The 25-year-old faces Lamah Griggs at Solihull Ice Rink in his first bout since suffering the first defeat of his professional career last December in a re-match with Frank Ignatius.

Stewart, an imposing figure who weighs more than 20 stone, has since taken on a new coaching team and manager in a bid to rediscover the spark which saw him win a national title as an amateur.

He believes boxing more regularly will be key to building some momentum, with Saturday his first fight in the Midlands since joining the paid ranks.

“Six months is too long to be out of the ring,” said Stewart, who travelled to Newcastle for three of his first four professional bouts.

“If it was up to me I would be out every month, or at least every two months, to keep things rolling. That is the plan now.

“As an amateur I had the consistency of being out regular, facing different opponents week-in, week-out. It allowed me to step up and showcase my natural abilities.

“But as a pro I had my debut in late 2021, then a five-month break, then another three. I need more activity. The momentum would have been different, the results would have been different. I want to build that now.”

Stewart, who won his first two professional bouts before a draw and defeat against Ignatius, is now trained by former heavyweight Clifton Mitchell at the latter’s Derby gym.

Nathaniel Howell has taken over his management, while the addition of strength and conditioning coach Des Witter is a move Stewart believes can help maximise his natural physical strength.

“I have never had a strength and conditioning coach before,” he explained. “He’s pushing me to my physical capabilities without picking up any unnecessary injuries, that makes a big difference. It was a no-brainer to get these people on board.

“My energy levels are up, even outside of training. I feel fresh and I want to get to the gym because every I feel I am learning something, building my strength and my fitness. It feels pretty good.

“Having been a heavyweight himself, Clifton knows when to push me, when to ease off the work. My manager is proactive. He wants to keep me out there.”

Stewart claims to have learned the lessons from the Ignatius defeat, saying: “I still believe I boxed better than him in the fight. The only problem was I let him off the hook.

“It’s never about my opponent. It is always about me. As long as I am doing everything I can. It’s about how we approach fights, making sure we execute the gameplan on the night.

“I am looking to let my hands go, be a lot more imposing and make sure I make my opponent pay. I want to start getting those stoppages and knockouts.”