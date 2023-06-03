Stafford boxing star Amy Nolan strikes gold in first tournament

Amy Nolan wins gold (Picture: Margit Kincses)

The 18-year-old, who is a sixth-form student at Walton High School in Stafford, won the under-66kg national championship in February and was then spotted by England Boxing.

Taking her skills to the international scene, Amy was part of England's squad for the BoxAm Tournament held in Spain – an alternative to the European Championships – where she won gold by beating Spaniard Ana Rodriguez.

In the final, Amy dropped her opponent in round two before also forcing a standing eight-count in the third round, on her way to a unanimous decision victory.

Amy trains with Right Stuff Amateur Boxing Club and head coach Andy Whitehall MBE said: "Amy did herself and her country proud crowning her first tournament in an England vest with a gold medal.

"I was very impressed with her performance in Spain .She outclassed the Spanish champion and this performance bodes well for her to make even greater progress on the international stage."

Amy has been boxing for five years and has competed in 45 fights, as she racks up the experience in her amateur career.

She has done this while also juggling her A-Level studies, and coach Andy believes she has the tools to go far.

He added: "She hopes to represent England in the Tri Nations in Motherwell, Scotland in the first weekend of June before sitting her Chemistry A-Level at the end of June!

"She has boxed in Ireland, Denmark, Sweden, Portugal, New York and San Francisco. She hopes to continue boxing for England this year, win a national title next year and go for GB selection with a view to competing in the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.