Stourbridge's Sam Eggington sticking to trusted game plan

Sam Eggington (Lawrence Lustig)

The bout at Bournemouth’s Vitality Stadium for the vacant WBA international belt has the potential to be another thriller in a career which has contained numerous for the Stourbridge fighter.

Pigford, 30, has earned a reputation as one of British boxing’s most brutal finishers having knocked out 19 of the 20 men he has faced in the professional ranks.

But Eggington, the former IBO super welterweight champion who has won 33 out of 41 fights, represents by far his toughest proposition so far and appears unfazed by his opponent’s impressive numbers.

“I train for me. I don’t look at opponents much or train to their boxing,” said Eggington. “I train for what I want to do and they can box around what I am doing.

“I have got my gameplan. It hardly ever changes. This will be a good fight to be watching and I think it is going to be a good fight to be involved in.

“I am confident I will come away with a win. Come Saturday night I will be ready and I will be excited.”

Eggington and Pigford were originally due to meet in Birmingham earlier this month before being moved to Bournemouth, where it is the main support for Lawrence Okolie’s WBO cruiserweight defence against Chris Billam-Smith.

“All that stuff that goes against you is the kind of stuff which gets me out of bed and into the gym, said Eggington.

“The fact this was moved from the Birmingham bill to this bill, makes no odds to me. It makes me get up a bit earlier and makes me train a bit harder. I’m looking forward to it.”

Pigford, who has struggled to land big fights despite his record, believes tomorrow is an opportunity to push on to greater things.