Savage makes return to ring as headline bout a new venture

Sam Eggington (right) in action against Joseph Lamptey during their Commonwealth Welterweight title fight at the Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham..

The former IBO super welterweight champion will headline the first Excelsior Sporting Club event, a new venture launched by Bar Sport founder Scott Murray which promises to deliver for its members top class professional boxing alongside a five-course meal as part of their evening’s entertainment.

Eggington, a regular on televised shows who has twice been involved in British Boxing’s fight of the year, will be boxing for the first time since losing the IBO crown to Dennis Hogan in Australia last October.

His capture is undoubtedly an early coup for Murray, albeit not too surprising considering his matchmaker, Jon Pegg, is Eggington’s long-time trainer.

“We’re delighted to have Sam on board for our first show,” said Murray. “He’s a very popular fighter, who many people will have seen boxing on Channel Five and Sky.

“I’ve no doubt he will be back on those shows again soon but in the meantime this opportunity has arisen and we are really pleased he is headlining our first show.”

Former European silver medallist and Birmingham 2022 boxer Niall Farrell will also make his professional debut on the four-fight March 30 show, which takes place in Bar Sport’s Premier Suite.

Murray, now a licensed promoter with British Boxing’s Board of Control, sees the Excelsior Club as a natural progression for a venue which has welcomed a host of the sport’s big names, from Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury to Marvin Hagler and Tommy Hearns, at speaking events.

Another three shows are already scheduled and Murray has plans to take the club around the country. Each night will be compered by former WBA lightweight champion Ray Mancini, alongside Telford’s ex-super middleweight champion Richie Woodhall and renowned boxing pundit Steve Bunce.

“The idea is to make every show special,” explained Murray. “Members will be able to talk boxing with former world champions and watch four good fights as well.

“I speak regularly with Ron Gray, who used to put on dinner shows like these once a week. It’s something which doesn’t really happen anymore but I still believe there is an appetite for it and we are well on course to sell out the first night.

“It might not be cheap but I think people will find they get a very good return for their money.”