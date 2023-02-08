Halesowen's Osama Mohamed dreaming of Olympics after GB call-up

Osama Mohamed.

The 19-year-old will travel to GB Boxing’s Sheffield base once a month to be trained by national team coaches, with the ambition of eventually winning a place on the podium potential and podium squads.

It is the latest success for Mohamed, who over the past 12 months has earned a reputation as one of the country’s most promising young fighters.

The former Windsor High School student, who boxes at 63.5kg, won a bronze medal at last April’s European Youth Championships before then reaching the quarter-finals of November’s World Championships.

He has now made a little piece of history by becoming the first fighter from Brierley Hill’s Lions Boxing Club to make it onto GB Boxing’s talent pathway.

“It’s fantastic news. We are all absolutely delighted for him,” said head coach Kev Dillon. “We’ve had lads before who have been on the cusp of selection but he is the first to actually make it.

“It’s testament to all the hard work he puts in. I’ve no doubt he is going to make the most of this opportunity.”

News of his selection came at the start of a big few weeks for Mohamed, who travels to Germany next week for an England training camp and his first-ever fight as a senior boxer, with headguard removed.

Next month he will then compete for the first time in England Boxing’s elite championships.

Dillon believes his success is down to ability but also a steely mentality which has seen him bounce back strongly and learn from disappointments.

He explained: “The thing people often forget about Osama is that he has fought in four national finals but only won one.

“It hasn’t all been plain sailing. He’s had his setbacks but you know whether he wins or loses, he will always be in the gym the following night getting back to work. He always wants to learn.”

Mohamed has become an inspiring leader at the Lions gym and Dillon revealed how he had delivered words of encouragement to club mate William Wilson, after the latter suffered a disappointing weekend defeat in the last-16 of the National Youth Championships.

Wilson was among the favourites for the title at 63.5kgs having previously won the Midlands title in stunning fashion, beating Box Smart Elite’s No.1 seed Dan Kerrigan in the final.

But he was unable to follow it up after travelling to Bridlington for Sunday’s pre quarter-final, losing a split decision to Amar Farooq of Leeds-based Purge ABC.

“It was heartbreaking for Will, particularly after doing so brilliantly to beat Dan Kerrigan and win the Midlands belt,” said Dillon.

“When you’ve beaten the lad everyone was tipping to win the whole thing, it all opens up for you but it wasn’t to be.