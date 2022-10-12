Kingswingford's Danny is on the Ball in his English title shot warm-up

Liam Gould at BCB Promotions' latest show at The Venue, Dudley, on Friday, October 7. Picture: MSN Images

Kingswinford’s Ball moved to 12-1-1 as he dispatched Alexandrov.

Ball was too big, too strong and just too good for his opponent who, to his credit, gave it his best shot.

Ball had Alexandrov on the canvas a number of times during this entertaining six-round main event before the solid body shots finally took their toll.

Referee Chris Dean waved this one off in the sixth and final round.

It was perfect preparation for Ball, who challenges for the English strap next.

There were a hat-trick of home wins on the undercard of BCB Promotions’ latest show.

Coseley’s Liam Gould made the perfect start to life as a professional as he defeated Brierley Hill’s MJ Hall 40-36.

Gould, nephew of former pro Jimmy, handled the always tricky Hall well – catching his opponent with some sharp shots on the way to a shut-out win.

Birmingham’s Brandon Jones didn’t have it all his own way against Poland’s Patryk Polasik.

The Chelmsley Wood pugilist, clearly the bigger man, had success when he doubled up on his jab and used his height and reach advantage.

However, Polasik did well at times to close the gap as he tried to take Jones into deep water.

Jones showed enough composure to earn a sixth straight win though as he met fire with fire in the fourth and final round.

A sharp one-two rocked Polasik, who took some punishment and it was enough for referee Chris Dean to wave this one off with just 12 seconds of the contest to go.

Stafford’s Ashley Pettigrew navigated past the always tricky Paul ‘Big Sexy’ Cummings as he moved to 2-0.

After a stoppage win on his debut at the same venue back in June, Pettigrew found Cummings a much tougher obstacle to shift.