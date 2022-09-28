Halesowen's Osama Mohamed taking on the best from the continent

Osama Mohamed.

Mohamed flew out yesterday to join England Boxing team-mates at a tournament in Germany to further build experience ahead of the worlds, which start in Spain on November 13.

The Halesowen 18-year-old, who won bronze at the European Championships earlier this year, has been selected to represent England in the 63.5kg category.

Mohamed’s coach at Lions ABC, Kev Dillon, explained: “The tournament in Germany is effectively a warm-up event where Osama will get to take on different fighters with different styles from across the continent.

“It works slightly differently to a normal tournament in that each boxer gets a guaranteed number of bouts. If you lose, you still get to fight the next day. It’s going to be really good experience for him. There are a lot of good boxers going to be there.”

The World Championships represent Mohamed’s biggest chance yet to catch the eye of Team GB coaches and landing a place on the national squad in Sheffield. “It’s about taking every opportunity which comes your way,” said Dillon. “If he can come back from the worlds with a medal, he would be guaranteed a place on the squad.”

Back on home soil, the Lions are hoping to crown another champion this weekend when Mohamed’s clubmate Tom Jones fights for the Junior Development Midlands belt.

The 16-year-old will compete in Solihull on Sunday following a comprehensive semi-final victory over Ayaan Pasha, of Birmingham’s Hi-Tech Club, last weekend.

Jones, beaten in the Midlands final 12 months ago, was in control from the first bell with the contest eventually stopped late in the third round after his opponent had taken two standing eight counts.

“He boxed wonderfully,” said Dillon. “The lad Tom was fighting was much shorter and had come to have a real go.

“But Tom kept moving and catching him with some big shots. He took two standing eight counts in the last round and after that they waved it off.