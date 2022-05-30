Black Country boxers celebrating national success

Black Country boxers

Lexi Walker, of Wednesbury’s Wodensborough ABC and Priory Park duo Bobby Joe Smith and Joe Harthill all won titles at the England Boxing Schools Championships in Banbury.

Walker outpointed Gracie Farnworth of Halliwells Boxing Club to win the 63kg crown and was named one of the four boxers of the tournament by the watching England talent coaches.

Smith, meanwhile, beat Berinsfield’s Keiron Hatton by unanimous decision to win at 56kg, with club-mate Harthill gaining a split decision victory over Hughie Nevin of Boxing Stables.

All three are now on the England Boxing pathway with Walker also set to compete for England at next month’s Tri-Nations tournament and the European Championships.

She recently joined Wodensborough, the former club of Olympic silver medallist Ben Whittaker, from Great Wyrley. Wodensborough head coach Steve O’Rourke was quick to praise the work of former coaches Sid Seedhouse, Mitch Roberts and Peter Hickinbottom.

He said: “Without those guys she wouldn’t be where she is today. What we aim to do over a period of time is add to what she’s got. The aim is to reach the very top in amateur boxing.”

While there was joy for Walker, fellow Wodensborough prospect Bobby Scotland gained valuable experience despite a first round defeat in the 46kgs category.

Scotland was always a big underdog against hard-hitting Islington ABC fighter Dillon Gibson, who has won 10 of his 12 amateur bouts by stoppage.

O’Rourke said: “It was always a big risk entering Bobby as he’s only had three bouts and his opponent was a former national champion.