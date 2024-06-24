Staffordshire pair named in Team GB squad for Paris Olympics

Bigham, from Stone, and Lichfield’s Capewell are two of 10 debutants named in an initial 20-strong selection for the Games, which are now less than five weeks away.

They will both compete on the track, with 32-year-old Bigham part of the men’s endurance squad.

Capewell, meanwhile, is part of the women’s sprint squad. The 25-year-old, whose late father Nigel competed at the 1996 and 2000 Paralympics, is the reigning national sprint champion and won silver and bronze medals at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

GB are set to take their biggest ever cycling squad to an Olympics with further names due to be added in early July.

High-profile stars already on board include reigning mountain bike champion Tom Pidcock, who will also compete in the road race.

GB Cycling performance director Stephen Park said: “I am delighted for each and every one of the riders we have announced today to represent Team GB in Paris and have no doubt that they will make the nation proud over the 18 days of cycling competition.

“This group includes four previous Olympic medallists, with Tom Pidcock, Ethan Hayter, Katy Marchant and Jack Carlin all looking to get themselves on the podium once again.

"On the other side of the coin I’m proud once again of our work to support and nurture the best of British talent through our performance pathway, and to see 10 debutants announced as part of the squad today.”