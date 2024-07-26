Miguel sprints to championships silver

The Wolverhampton & Bilston Athletics Club sprinter clocked a time of 10.46 seconds as he was pipped to the post by Luke Dorrell, who crossed the finish line in 10.40 seconds. He finished first in both of his heats with a time of 10.82 in round one and 10.44 in the semi-finals.

Francis had been victorious on his previous visit to the Alexander Stadium in June where he finished first in the Birchfield Games with a time of 10.42 seconds in June. The 29-year-old, who switched allegiances to Great Britain in 2017, has previously competed twice at the World Championships.

He finished seventh in the semi-finals at Beijing in 2015 while representing Antigua & Barbuda, before finishing sixth in the 4x100m relay. In 2019, Francis, who previously trained with Jamaican 100 metre world record holder Usain Bolt and Yohan Blake, represented Great Britain in Doha.

Despite qualifying as the fourth fastest from the heats, Francis was forced to pull out of the semi-final due to injury.

Following his constant battles with injury, Francis’ funding was dropped by UK Athletics in 2021.