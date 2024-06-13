Wolverhampton Wanderers FC: Shocking images shared as 'disaster' strikes at the Molineux

Scores of police and paramedics were pictured as they were summoned to Molineux for a special operation.

The 'chaos' ensued with counter terrorism officers photographed at the scene at the orange-scarf Wolves ground last week, June 5. However, the drama was not a real life emergency - instead crews ran a live play exercise permitting staff to practice their response to a major incident at the stadium.

The images show motionless people 'collapsed' on the ground, some being carried out of the stadium, police and stewards leading people away and smoke engulfing several different parts of the stand.

Not only that, CPR was 'performed' on volunteers and in one image a man can be seen limp being carried by his arms and legs away from 'danger'.

Photo credit: Getty

Photo credit: Getty