Hundreds snap up places for popular Aldridge 10K Race - only a few spaces remain

The organisers are also appealing for enthusiasts to snap up the remaining 20 places for the main race which will be taking over town streets on June 9 at 10.30am.

The race day featuring several categories and children's races is put on by members of Aldridge Running Club is a highlight of the town's social diary as it attracts crowds of spectators.

The club's publicity officer Jo Yarnall says: "We've had 400 places and we've only got 20 left. We're expecting it to sell out so if anyone's wanting to join us please enter online as soon as you can to avoid disappointment.

"We're also praying for a dry day. Come and have fun."

The children's races will start at 9.30am ahead of the main race at the Stick and Wicket Club, in The Green. All participants must complete entries online as soon as possible to avoid disappointment as the event is expected to be fully booked.

This year the 10K event will feature a team trophy and a club trophy for the fastest first three men and women from an affiliated club, medals and goody bags will also be presented.

Aldridge Running Club has organised the festival for more than 30 years

Categories include 400m for fours to sevens, a one-mile mile race for sevens to 13 years on the club field.

The main sponsor this year is Pioneer Magazines.

The 10k race will start in Portland Road and finish at approximately 12.30pm. For more details see aldridgerunningclub.co.uk/aldridge-10k.html

The running club was launched in 1988 with the first running event held in 1990. A race has been held every year since except 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.