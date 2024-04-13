Sheffield success would leave Fereday with No Better Feelin

Fereday, whose kennels are in Walsall, saw last month’s £20,000 Premier Greyhound Racing Puppy Derby at Monmore come a touch too soon for No Better Feelin.

However, the Gymcrack at Sheffield has arrived at an ideal time for the 19-month-old railer, who finished second in his heat last week to advance to tomorrow’s semi-finals.

No Better Feelin runs from trap one at 3.17pm as Fereday looks to become Monmore’s second Category One finalist of 2024 – after Richie Taberner and Sacundai got to the Ladbrokes Winter Derby showpiece at their home track in February.

“By the time we’d got him here at the kennels, the Puppy Derby was just that bit too soon,” said Fereday.

“He had some good trials, though, and then we put him in a graded race, an A4, which he won convincingly.

“After that, we put him in a puppy open and he finished second behind Vixons Filofax (Brian Thompson) which was a good achievement as he found a bit of trouble at the bend but ran on well.

“We’ve gone for the Gymcrack and thought that may be a little bit early, but he did well to finish second in his heat last week. He’s got a good draw for the semi-final, trap one, and I think we may have the slightly easier of the semis, so we’re very optimistic.

“He’s still a baby, very young, but he’s got a good make-up that’s for sure.

“We’ll see how it goes but he’s a very exciting prospect.”

In the graded ranks at Monmore, Fereday is fifth in the trainers’ table for wins. He admits he has been enjoying the Open scene a little more so far this year, though, with one of the highlights being the form of Sugar Boy Franky in marathon races.

“It’s been really enjoyable seeing Sugar Boy Franky do well over the longer distances,” added Fereday.

“He’s won twice over 847m at Oxford and then finished third in a 900m marathon at Monmore a couple of weeks ago against some really high-class dogs.

“There’s not many marathon races about but we’re willing to travel – there’s a 942m race at Towcester or 955m at Hove that’d probably suit him.

“He’s in a 660m at Sheffield on Sunday. He definitely wants a longer trip, the further the better really.

“He likes to go from last to first, stay out of the way and then pick his spot, so his running style really excites me.”