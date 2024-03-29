Pup for the cup in the richest race in Monmore calendar

Race nine on tomorrow’s lunchtime card sees Droopys Eunice (Maxine Locke, Romford), Untold Dollar (Carol Weatherall), Barntick Bear (Patrick Janssens, Towcester), Getup Me Champ (Belinda Green, Hove), Omuircheartaigh (Tom Heilbron, Newcastle) and Clona Curly (Diane Henry, Towcester) battle it out in the prestigious event, dating back to 1943.

Green hopes to win it for the second year running after Bradys Bullet’s success in 2023, although Getup Me Champ has the longest odds this time around at 16/1.

Clona Curly and Untold Dollar are both at 5/2 while Omuircheartaigh – the only greyhound to win both heats on way to the final – is at 4/1 alongside Barntick Bear, with Droopys Eunice at 6/1.

Monmore racing manager Tony Williamson said: “It’s a fantastic final with all of the greyhounds thoroughly deserving of their place in it.

“Droopys Eunice finished second in each of her heats while Untold Dollar was the quickest in last week’s semi-finals.

“Barntick Bear had a superb last-to-first triumph for Patrick Janssens in the semis while Getup Me Champ has two strong second-place finishes to his name.

“Omuircheartaigh has probably been the standout so far with two victories in the build-up to the final, but Clona Curly was the competition favourite coming into it and remains heavily fancied by the bookmakers.

“All of them have a chance and we wish the very best of luck to all connections for what should be a cracking race.”

Admission to the racing at Monmore tomorrow is free with doors opening at 10am and the Puppy Derby final supported by several other Open races. The Jim Woods Memorial Trophy – in its second year and ran in tribute to the track’s former racing manager – also concludes following three semi-finals last weekend.

Mark Wallis has two wide runners in the 630m £1,500 final, with Jacktavern Magic and Ballymac Johnjo running from trap four and five respectively.

Home trainer Alan Jenkins may fancy his chances with Ivy Hill George in trap six while fellow Monmore handler Richie Taberner has Ravenswell Bob going for glory from two.

Among the other Open races is a rarely seen 900m marathon which includes Chris Fereday pair Tommys Dove and Sugar Boy Franky.

The last race on the card, meanwhile, sees last year’s Ladbrokes Gold Cup champion Links Maverick (Heilbron) look to add to his stellar record.