Flying Finlay secures win number five

Lines' eye-catching form saw him dominate over a busy day of action at Trent Valley Kart Club in Lincolnshire, where he took his flying form into an entertaining and competitive final.

His fifth win of the year, which also included a fastest lap of 1:01.72, came despite a penalty in heat two, which shunted him down the classification.

But Lichfield's Lines was undeterred and despite dropping from third to fifth in the early stages of the final, made back his ground and fought with his fellow pair of leading contenders to hold on to top spot at the chequered flag in the MiniMax 950 Intermediate class.

Competing in a field of 32, Lines was second-quickest in qualification before taking heat one with a dominant display.

He also won heat two on the track, but was dropped to sixth once a five-second penalty was applied. The sanction was for a jump start after the youngster was pushed by another competitor.

A third-placed grid position in the final proved no issue as Lines built on a stunning effort at Whilton Mill, Northamptonshire, the previous weekend.

On that occasion, he recorded heat finishes of first and two seconds, battling back on several occasions, for a final qualification of fourth.

Despite contact tumbling his to 13th early in the final, he roared back to lead on lap 16 and 19 and took the flag by three tenths of a second.