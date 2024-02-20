It’s derby delight for Syd and his owners as Monmore hosts an epic winter final

An epic back-and-forth battle at the Wolverhampton track saw superstar Syd – trained by Hove’s Richard Rees – get the better of Elizabeth McNair’s King Capaldi to grab the £10,000 prize.

It was a case of third time lucky at Monmore for the three-year-old wide runner having come second in last summer’s Gold Cup final and pulled up with an injury while well in front in last year’s Puppy Derby semi-finals.

Emotional handler Rees said after the triumph: “We’re just so proud of Syd. He’s a sensational dog and an absolute joy for us to train.

“He’s come close a couple of times before at Monmore, so it makes this that bit sweeter.

“It’s a second category one win for him after also winning the Premier Greyhound Racing Kent Derby at Central Park last October, and he’s beaten some fantastic dogs.

“He dug down deep to find that bit extra to beat Capaldi to the punch, showing his determination and class.

“We’ve all put a lot of work in ahead of the final, so to see it pay off is brilliant. We’re all over the moon.”

The Winter Derby final was the 12th and final race of Monmore’s Saturday lunchtime card, with Richie Taberner’s Aero Sacundai, Tom Heilbron pair Links Maverick and Bogger Rambo, and McNair’s King Sydney the other greyhounds involved in the prestigious event.

Syd came flying out of the traps to lead at the first bend. Capaldi then regained the advantage on the back straight and led to the run in, before Syd found a second wind to power home in a time of 28.15 seconds.

Bookmakers’ favourite Maverick, who got crowded out going into the first bend, could only finish fourth behind kennelmate Rambo. Sydney was fifth and Sacundai sixth.

The other finals on the day – three Category Three events – all saw outsiders land the spoils, with the biggest shock coming in the Ladbrokes Winter Dash.

Carefree Chief, trained by Ian Reynolds, put in a sublime showing to win the two-bend affair ahead of Kim Billingham veteran Across The Field having been priced at 28/1.

The Winter Maiden final saw Maxine Locke’s Stonepark Champ (6/1) grab an emphatic four-length triumph having led all the way.

Hurry Up Jordan (John Lambe), priced at 7/1, then showed the stamina required to run out victorious after Aayamza Sydney (John Mullins) slowed in the Ladbrokes Dual Distance Stayers over the 684m trip.