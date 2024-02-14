Finlay Lines warms up with place on podium

Competing against a field of 35 drivers in the Mini Max 950 class, Lines set the pace in qualifying by taking pole position.

The Synergy Kart driver won by a gap of two-tenths of a second.

The Lichfield-born racing driver followed that up by winning heat one on Sunday morning before also winning the second heat later on in the day.

He was rewarded for his successes by starting the final in pole position.

But despite leading the race all the way up until the last two laps, Lines finished in second place to his teammate, losing out by nine-hundredths of a second.

Lines' latest podium finish adds to a growing collection of successes at the start of the calendar year.

He started 2024 by prevailing in the first round of the Hunts Kart Racing Club and repeated the trick at the Shenington Kart Racing Club Winter Championship the following weekend.

The trip to Lincolnshire was another successful weekend for Lines, the son of Maximum Motorsports and Maximum Networks CEO driver Stewart Lines, getting another podium finish.