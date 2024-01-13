Nathan is on the Hunt for glory in the Winter Derby

Yousir, an October 2021 brindle dog, turned heads at the Wolverhampton track this past Thursday night with a sensational 210m solo trial, clocking a super-quick time of 12.34 seconds.

That time was the same as the record for the distance set by Richie Taberner star Crossfield Larry last September – albeit does not officially count given it was a trial – and comes at a handy time with the £10,000 Winter Derby starting on February 3.

The plan now is to gradually up the distances for Yousir in trials over the next few weeks and get him ready for the standard 480m in time for the prestigious Category One competition.

“We’ll probably take a chance with him, up him in distance now with the Winter Derby in mind,” said Hunt. “He’s got a lot of early pace as the trial on Thursday showed.

“He needs a fast track which goes against him a little bit as it can be heavy this time of year and a lot of his races have been at Romford over 400m, so he’s got to get used to a proper go over four bends at Monmore.

“But we feel like he’s capable. He’s had a couple of races over 480m at Newcastle and won three of seven races so far in his career. He’s got the potential and is one of a few that we’re looking to enter into the Winter Derby.”

Yousir’s kennelmate Hopes Paddington knows what the Winter Derby is all about having made the final of the competition last year under former trainer Mark Wallis, finishing third in the final after winning both of his heats.

Hunt is considering another tilt at the crown for him, although he turns four this April and was inactive due to injury for a few months last year. Having been in the mix previously, though, he could be capable of turning back the clock while fellow veteran Antigua Woofwoof is in a similar situation. Antigua Eclipse reached the All England Cup final at Newcastle in December and is considered the more realistic contender for the kennels.

Hunt, who had Paddington and Woofwoof both running in Opens at Monmore in today’s morning meeting, added: “Hopes Paddington and Antigua Woofwoof are both in Opens and if they go well, we’ll probably go for it with them as well.

“Paddington got to the final last year, of course, and was trialling well last summer at Monmore but chipped a bone in his hock and missed a chunk of racing while he was probably at the end of his peak.

“Antigua Eclipse got to the final of the All England Cup at Newcastle. He’s had sprint trials at Monmore but not had a run there yet. He’s run very well at Nottingham so should be suited to Monmore.

“We’ve also got one in mind for the Monmore Puppy Derby in March, Seaview Sydney.

“He’s trialling at Perry Barr tonight so we’ll see how he does. We’re excited to see how the next few months fare for us.”