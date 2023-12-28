Wolverhampton rower Nick Price targets world gold – at the 21st time of asking!

Price, a Wolverhampton born rower, took up the sport aged 39 while living in Torquay and has since competed across Britain, Europe and also in New Zealand in his 25-year career.

And he has started preparing to travel to Brandenburg, Germany to race in the world championships next September, aiming to improve on the 10 second placed finishes he has had since first competing in 2003.

“Hopefully, after winning the gold at the Euros this year we can go one better at the world championship next year and finally win a World championship gold,” Price said. “This is the biggest event of the year, and it’s become more competitive with ex-internationals and former Olympians coming in to compete.”

He added: “We just have to keep trying, that’s really all we can do.

“We’re all getting older at the same time, so hopefully we can keep our levels up more than the rest of them.”

To finish in second place on ten separate occasions could have led Price to turn his back on the world championships, but it has had a very different effect.

He said: “In Hungary in 2019 we were literally within one second of first place, and last year in France I think it was with three 100ths of a second.

“We’ve been close on a few other occasions as well, but it’s now about going that one step further.”

Price will travel to Germany next September alongside his doubles partner Maurice Dunn, who he won European gold with in Munich last July in the 60 – 65 age bracket.

He also tasted victory in the 65-year-old age group British mixed double skulls event alongside Clare Thorp at the 2023 British Masters Regatta.

Held on the multi lane course at the National water sports centre in Nottingham, the pair stormed to victory against some of the country’s best rowers.

A local lad, as a child Price went to Claregate primary school and Regis comprehensive school, before working for J H Blount electric contracts after leaving school.

He initially moved to Torquay in 1989 and was introduced to rowing ten years later when a work colleague introduced him to the sport at Dart Totnes Amateur Rowing Club on the River Dart at Totnes.

And after a strong showing across the board in 2023, Price seems well placed to finally overcome his world championship hoodoo at the 21st time of asking.