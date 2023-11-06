Trio of Walsall international call-ups means game is postponed

Donervon Daniels and Brandon Comley have been called up by Montserrat while Liam Gordon has been selected by Guyana for the upcoming international fixtures later this month.

Defender Daniels, 29, and midfielder Comley, 27, will join up with the Montserrat squad for their Concacaf Nations League fixtures with the Dominican Republic, on November 15, and Barbados, five days later.

Left-back Gordon, 24, will be in the Guyana squad for their trip to the Bahamas, on November 18, and at home to Antigua & Barbuda, on November 22, also in the Concacaf Nations League.

The triple call-up means Saddlers' League Two clash at Doncaster Rovers, on Saturday week, has been postponed and a new date will be announced in due course.