Jonah drops just one game to win in Stourbridge

Stourbridge squash. Winner Jonah Bryant

The 18-year-old junior squash player managed to beat the number one, two and four seeded players on his way to victory.

Sixteen world-ranked players from across the United Kingdom competed in the event held at Stourbridge Lawn Tennis & Squash Club, with Bryant taking victory.

The club also held a graded squash open for a further 80-plus players of all ages and abilities to compete against players of a similar standard.

Another local junior squash player James Averil succeeded in the A-Grade competition as he claimed victory, beating Worcestershire’s squash county champion.