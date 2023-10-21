Jonah drops just one game to win in Stourbridge

The 18-year-old junior squash player managed to beat the number one, two and four seeded players on his way to victory.
Sixteen world-ranked players from across the United Kingdom competed in the event held at Stourbridge Lawn Tennis & Squash Club, with Bryant taking victory.
The club also held a graded squash open for a further 80-plus players of all ages and abilities to compete against players of a similar standard.
Another local junior squash player James Averil succeeded in the A-Grade competition as he claimed victory, beating Worcestershire’s squash county champion.
A further three juniors won their graded competitions as the event drew spectators from the neighbouring counties bringing the squash community together.