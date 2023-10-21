Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Jonah drops just one game to win in Stourbridge

SportPublished: Comments

Jonah Bryant claimed squash success winning the Wye Valley Brewery Stourbridge Open, dropping just one game throughout the whole tournament.

Stourbridge squash. Winner Jonah Bryant
Stourbridge squash. Winner Jonah Bryant

The 18-year-old junior squash player managed to beat the number one, two and four seeded players on his way to victory.

Sixteen world-ranked players from across the United Kingdom competed in the event held at Stourbridge Lawn Tennis & Squash Club, with Bryant taking victory.

The club also held a graded squash open for a further 80-plus players of all ages and abilities to compete against players of a similar standard.

Another local junior squash player James Averil succeeded in the A-Grade competition as he claimed victory, beating Worcestershire’s squash county champion.

A further three juniors won their graded competitions as the event drew spectators from the neighbouring counties bringing the squash community together.

Sport
Grassroots

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News