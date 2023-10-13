Doocey’s dogs on track for success

Pat Doocey, second right, pictured with Longacres Santa, has seen his dogs shine

Doocey’s dogs have been mightily impressive as of late, with the Walsall-based trainer having seven winners from 16 graded runners over the past 28 days.

His win rate of 43.75 per cent puts him atop the Monmore graded ranks while he has also enjoyed success in the Open scene in recent weeks – Longacres Nutty qualifying for the second round of the Premier Greyhound Racing Champion Stakes and Longacres Serta emerging victorious in an Open at Towcester last Sunday.

Doocey – focusing on quality over quantity with his kennels – said: “That’s what I’m aiming to do.

“That’s what we all try to do, and we’ve got a good bunch in the kennel at the minute, so we’re really pleased.

“They’re all running well at the minute. We’ve got about four pups who have come on to the strength as well now. They trialled on Wednesday.

“Longacres Nutty has been involved in the Champion Stakes at Romford, and Longacres Serta won a 712m Open at Towcester last week, running one of the fastest times of the year there.

“I’m taking two to the Scurry Gold Cup (at Perry Barr tonight), Longacres Storm and Always Wishing. It’ll be a tough competition for them, but we’re taking a chance and it’s always good to run against top-class dogs.

“So, I’m pleased with the way the dogs are running. They’re doing very well, although we won’t get over-confident. We’ll make sure we keep working hard.”

At Monmore tonight there is a full graded card, with the Ian Langford-trained Catfish looking to win his own trophy race.

The April 2019 bitch is being presented with a special Three Wins in a Row jacket after her fine run in August and will look to cap the occasion by triumphing in Race Seven at 8.03pm.