A big night for track’s top dogs

Puppy derby winner Bradys Bullet is back on the track

This evening sees 12 Open races take place, with runners keen to build momentum ahead of the start of two Category One competitions – the prestigious Ladbrokes Gold Cup and Ladbrokes Summer Stayers Classic – at the stadium next weekend.

Both of those events will see the victors bag £10,000, while the champion of Monmore’s £20,000 Premier Greyhound Racing Puppy Derby in March is one of several major names in action tonight.

Bradys Bullet, trained by Hove’s Belinda Green, makes the step up to the 630m distance for the first time in race eight, the Ladbrokes.com 630 Maiden.

The two-year-old dog – who seems set to go for glory in the Summer Stayers – ran a solo trial over six bends in an eye-catching 37.92secs last week and will hope to overcome a strong field including Droopys Google, trained by Monmore’s Nathan Hunt, and Hove-based Carl Gardiner’s Clairekeith Remy.

Monmore deputy racing manager Jake Pain said: “It’s great to have our Puppy Derby winner, Bradys Bullet back at the track tonight for his first race over six bends.

“It was a brilliant Puppy Derby final in March and we’re looking forward to seeing how he fares now he’s making the step up to 630m.

“We also have Puppy derby finalist Links Maverick, trained by Tom Heilbron, trialling at the track this evening while the card is full of quality. Tonight should offer a nice insight into what’s to come at the track over the next month. It’s always a very exciting time when the Gold Cup and Summer Stayers take place, and we hope lots of racing enthusiasts come and join us for it.”

Looking at the rest of tonight’s card, Crafty Shivoo will aim to make it two wins from as many outings on British sand in race three.

The Mark Wallis pup made an impressive bow last weekend and could be a star performer for the Greyhound Board of Great Britain (GBGB) champion trainer in the coming months.

Another of Wallis’ dogs, sprinting sensation Gougane Jet, is out to add to his stellar Monmore record in race nine.

Jet could make it five triumphs on the spin in Wolverhampton but will face stiff competition from both Crossfield Larry and Kilara Ivy.