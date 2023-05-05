Lichfield's Adam Christodoulou heading for Spa after Nurburgring win

ADAC TOTALENERGIES 24h Nürburgring Qualifiers 2023 Foto: Gruppe C Photography

Christodoulou and his team-mates from Mercedes-AMG Team GetSpeed bounced back from extreme crash damage to the car just a week before to take a race win and a second placed finish in the Nürburgring Langstreken-Serie.

At round three just over a week ago he, Fabian Schiller and Maximilian Goetz qualified in the top ten for the race but the car was involved in a nasty accident, with its attendance at the six-hour qualifiers suddenly looking unlikely.

But on the eve of the racing it was announced the team would make a return to the grid thanks to the hard work of the team and Christodoulou now shared the number two car with fellow Mercedes-AMG driver Dani Juncadella

The pairing competed in a two-hour race on Saturday, followed by a four-hour event the following day, with the grid decided by a qualifying session on both.

During Saturday’s qualifying Juncadella put in an impressive lap time, securing the pair pole position for that afternoon’s race.

After an intense and exciting two hours of racing on a wet track the car crossed the line as leader, securing Christodoulou and Juncadella a place at the top step of the podium.

On Sunday after finishing fourth in qualifying they graduated into the Super Pole shoot out, resulting in a third-row starting position for the afternoon’s race.

Despite a tricky start that saw them drop back to eighth, they put in an almighty performance, climbing up through the pack until they were soon chasing down the leader.

By the chequered flag four hours later they were just 1.5 seconds behind and collected an extremely well-earned second place podium place.

They will now compete in the 24-hour-race between May 18 and 21.

Christodoulou said: “It’s been a very intense and very exciting month. I’m so pleased to be back on the podium, especially after the events of round three.