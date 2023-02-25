Aero Squeak may just sneak into the Winter Derby final

Richie Taberner, centre, with Aero Squeak.

Taberner is looking to make his first Category One Open showpiece since taking over the trainers’ licence from Arran Dunn at the start of 2023.

And Squeak has a good chance of advancing to next weekend’s £10,000 race as he goes into this evening’s semi-finals having previously caught the eye at the top level – making the Category One Coral Champion Stakes final at Romford last October.

“Squeak has been a top performer for us in Open races and it would be great to make another Category One final at Monmore,” said Taberner.

“If he traps well and avoids any trouble at the first bend, he should get into the final.

“When he’s on form and at his best, Squeak is one of the quickest dogs here at Monmore so, fingers crossed, all goes well and he can make another final.”

Squeak, owned by the Aero Racing Syndicate and boasting 17 wins and 14 seconds from 61 career runs, is in Trap 6 for the third of tonight’s three semi-final races.

Two dogs from each will make it through to next weekend’s final and Squeak finds himself up against Across The Field, trained by Monmore’s Kim Billingham, and two other dogs that won their initial heats in Betsys Bullet and Hesoneofourown, both trained by Belinda Green.

Also in tonight’s semi-finals is defending champion Burnchurch Mick (Richard Rees), in semi-final two, while Hopes Paddington (Mark Wallis) is well-fancied in semi-final one.

Deputy racing manager Steve Rollinson said: “It promises to be a fine night of racing with the Winter Derby looking very competitive.

“We’ve also got several high-quality supporting Opens on the card, with a Dual Distance competition taking place – three heats with two dogs from each advancing to next weekend’s final.

“Among the dogs in that is Olga, trained by Monmore’s Patrick Curtin, and comes fresh from making it to the Premier Greyhound Racing Golden Jacket final at Crayford.