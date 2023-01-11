Monmore Green look to build on major milestone

Back row, Monmore Green’s Joe Edwards and stadium manager Paul Mason, Front Pippa Murphy and Tracy Pate with greyhounds Bloos Boy Flash and Tashade from Skyfall Kennels.

The home of greyhound racing in Wolverhampton – also the long-term base of Wolves Speedway – hit the milestone today having held its first-ever meeting on January 11, 1928.

The stadium now hosts race meetings six days a week including Thursday and Saturday nights, and having enjoyed a strong end to 2022, Mason hopes evening crowds will continue to grow over the next several months.

“We’re all really proud to be reaching this milestone and, hopefully, there’ll be lots more to celebrate in the years to come here at Monmore,” said Mason.

“Monmore has been a key part of the city for almost a century now and recognised as a top-class venue for greyhound racing.

“We’ve always done our utmost to provide an enjoyable night out while also giving our dogs the best treatment possible. We pride ourselves on being a standard-bearer for the sport and thank those across the Black Country, Staffordshire and beyond, who have supported us over so many years.”

Monmore is preparing to enter an exciting period in the racing calendar, with high-class Open competitions due to get under way.

The Category One Winter Derby starts in early February while the prestigious Premier Greyhound Racing Puppy Derby then begins in March.

Monmore racing manager Tony Williamson added: “The Winter Derby and Puppy Derby will see us host some of the best dogs the country has to offer.

“The Winter Derby will see £10,000 awarded to the eventual winner while the Puppy Derby sees the victor claim a £20,000 prize.

“We’re all looking forward to hosting these competitions shortly after the stadium’s 95th birthday and hope plenty of people can come and enjoy them with us.”