Bullet takes emphatic victory at Monmore Green

Longacres Bullet with trainer Pat Doocey, far right

A busy Thursday night saw 10 Greyhound Board of Great Britain (GBGB) Owners Bonus Series races take place, and Bullet enjoyed an emphatic S1 triumph over 630m.

The Pat Doocey-trained dog, who turns three next month, shot out of the traps and led all the way for a win that never looked in doubt.

“He’s a good dog, who we’re hoping will be good enough for Open racing,” said Doocey. “We’re not sure whether he will be just yet as he’s very dependent on trap one at the minute. Whenever he’s in trap one he enjoys it and tends to do well, as you could see on Thursday night.

“He’s a nice boy and hopefully we can have a few more S1 races with him at Monmore, stay local, and have more success over six bends.

“The time was nothing special in the end. He’s done better than that in trials before but once he was out in front, he was comfortable and the win was never in doubt.” Doocey also had Longacres Snout prevail in an A6 race while fellow trainers Kim Billingham (Outa The Blue and Calzaghe Cashen), Patricia Cowdrill (Swift Magnifico and Trubbys Swift) and Chris Fereday (Abigails Sugar and Ballygloss Magie) had two winners each too.

The final race of the night, meanwhile, saw veteran Shelbys Memory, trained by Arran Dunn, run out victorious and claim the 29th win of his career.

Monmore are now gearing up for a 12-race afternoon card on Boxing Day – traditionally one of the track’s most well-attended meetings of the year.

The Monmore Christmas Festival then takes place next Thursday, with several open races supporting the main event, the Monmore Christmas Stayers.