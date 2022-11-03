Silverware up for grabs in Wolverhampton Masters event

The Karakal Midlands Squash Masters starts on Friday, November 4 and will run for three days with various finals taking place across a variety of age groups on Sunday, November 6.

The event comes after the success of team England at the Commonwealth Games where they won five medals, and now WLTSC is hosting this regional squash tournament to give players the opportunity to play competitive squash.

There are different age categories for the tournament, ranging between 35-75 for men and from 30-60 for women.

Mike Harris, head of squash & racketball at WLTSC, said: "I am excited that WLTSC are hosting this event and looking forward to welcoming players from all over the UK.

"Many of our own club members have entered in the various age categories so we hope for home wins but most importantly, everyone enjoys the tournament.