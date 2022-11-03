Notification Settings

Silverware up for grabs in Wolverhampton Masters event

By Ollie Westbury

A masters squash tournament is set to begin this week at Wolverhampton Lawn Tennis & Squash Club (WLTSC).

The Karakal Midlands Squash Masters starts on Friday, November 4 and will run for three days with various finals taking place across a variety of age groups on Sunday, November 6.

The event comes after the success of team England at the Commonwealth Games where they won five medals, and now WLTSC is hosting this regional squash tournament to give players the opportunity to play competitive squash.

There are different age categories for the tournament, ranging between 35-75 for men and from 30-60 for women.

Mike Harris, head of squash & racketball at WLTSC, said: "I am excited that WLTSC are hosting this event and looking forward to welcoming players from all over the UK.

"Many of our own club members have entered in the various age categories so we hope for home wins but most importantly, everyone enjoys the tournament.

"I also hope that showcasing high level, club squash, will inspire our juniors to be CWG medallists of the future through our junior programme, as well as people who may have watched the sport at Commonwealth Games to come along to watch and maybe start playing at our various beginners & improver classes."

Ollie Westbury

By Ollie Westbury

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covers Shrewsbury Town.

