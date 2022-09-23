World Snooker Tour stars returning to Wolverhampton with tickets going on sale

Neil Robertson

Tickets are going on sale tomorrow for the televised event due to be held at at Aldersley Leisure Village, Aldersley Road, Aldersley, from February 20-26.

The World Snooker Tour event is returning to the venue where it was staged for the first time last season when star player Neil Robertson beat Barry Hawkins in the final.

Aired on ITV the tournament is among one of the biggest on snooker’s global circuit and features an elite field as only the top 16 playing this season via the one-year ranking list will qualify.

Other recent champions include big names Ronnie O’Sullivan, John Higgins and Judd Trump.

World Snooker Tour chairman Steve Dawson said: “This is a fantastic event which always produces snooker of astonishing quality. From the start of the season, players have their eyes fixed on the one-year ranking list as every pound earned counts towards qualification for this Series. We are thrilled to be coming to back to Wolverhampton, it’s a superb venue and we had great crowds last season. Fans lucky enough to secure tickets can look forward to seeing the very best players competing for coveted titles.”