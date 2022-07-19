Unbeaten Lucas see off reigning Wolverhampton Netball winter championa

Notification Settings

Lucas see off reigning Wolverhampton Netball winter champions

Sport

Lucas had cause to celebrate after contiuning their unbeaten run in the top flight of the Wolverhampton City Summer Netball League.

They triumphed in their final game against current Winter Division One champions Sapphires.

An end-to-end exciting match saw Lucas step up a gear in the third quarter to secure a deserved 38-20 victory.

Inspire, Libra Lea, Kodiak Luna and Pattingham Diamonds won their respective groups without losing.

Results

Group A: Whitmore X 12 (0) Phoenix Hornets 25 (5); Lucas 38 (5) Sapphires 20 (1); Sam 4 32 (5) Whitmore Y 26 (1); Chasetown A 26 (1) Phoenix 36 (5).

Group B: Kodiak Nova 29 (2) Sam 6 30 (5); Stars 21 (5) Whitmore J 20 (2).

Group C: Chasetown Diamonds 37 (5) Wordsley Storks 27 (1); Jupiter 11 (0) Libra Lea 64 (5); Dolls 17 (1) Pattingham Belles 32 (5).

Group D: Chasetown Royals 22 (2) Crescent 23 (5).

Group E: Sam 5 56 (5) Stourbridge Sapphires 2 11 (0); Katz 33 (5) Stourbridge Sapphires 1 10 (0); Kodiak Electra 11 (0) Whitmore Green 29 (5); Breezers 8 (0) Pattingham Diamonds 23 (5); Pattingham Diamonds 45 (5) Stourbridge Sapphires 2 8 (0).

