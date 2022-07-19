Unbeaten Lucas see off reigning Wolverhampton Netball winter championa

They triumphed in their final game against current Winter Division One champions Sapphires.
An end-to-end exciting match saw Lucas step up a gear in the third quarter to secure a deserved 38-20 victory.
Inspire, Libra Lea, Kodiak Luna and Pattingham Diamonds won their respective groups without losing.
Results
Group A: Whitmore X 12 (0) Phoenix Hornets 25 (5); Lucas 38 (5) Sapphires 20 (1); Sam 4 32 (5) Whitmore Y 26 (1); Chasetown A 26 (1) Phoenix 36 (5).
Group B: Kodiak Nova 29 (2) Sam 6 30 (5); Stars 21 (5) Whitmore J 20 (2).
Group C: Chasetown Diamonds 37 (5) Wordsley Storks 27 (1); Jupiter 11 (0) Libra Lea 64 (5); Dolls 17 (1) Pattingham Belles 32 (5).
Group D: Chasetown Royals 22 (2) Crescent 23 (5).
Group E: Sam 5 56 (5) Stourbridge Sapphires 2 11 (0); Katz 33 (5) Stourbridge Sapphires 1 10 (0); Kodiak Electra 11 (0) Whitmore Green 29 (5); Breezers 8 (0) Pattingham Diamonds 23 (5); Pattingham Diamonds 45 (5) Stourbridge Sapphires 2 8 (0).