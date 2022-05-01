Dwarf Games take over Aldersley Leisure Village in Wolverhampton

Jack Shephard, Ellie Simminds and Krysten Coombs

After two years of cancellations due to the pandemic, competitors and their families were thrilled to be back for four days of sports events.

The Games, in their 29th year, opened at the Aldersley Leisure Village on Friday and comes to an end on Bank Holiday Monday, with an array of sports for all ages.

On Saturday, there were athletics events including running and javelin, followed by sports such as basketball, curling, table tennis, and cycling on Sunday.

There were even star guests who competed and volunteered for the Games, including Walsall-born Paralympic Gold champion, Ellie Simmonds OBE.

She said: "It's amazing coming back after two years of Covid and two years of not seeing anyone. I've missed it.

"It's all about being a community and seeing what DSAuk (The Dwarf Sports Association UK) can do for everyone."

27-year-old Ellie grew up in Aldridge, so it means a lot to her that the national Games are held so close to home.

She added: "It's amazing that it's here in Wolverhampton and so close to home. I've been coming to these Games since I was baby and I used to compete.

"It means a lot to me - I have dwarfism and these games are for everyone, for every single person."

Ellie is not attending the Games as a competitor - although she did play a team game of hockey - but as a volunteer, to support the Games which mean so much to her.

Another star in attendance was Krysten Coombs, a Paralympic medallist in para-badminton.

The 31-year-old sportsman said: "It's a great event and such a big part of my life. I've been coming since 1999 when I was about nine or 10, and now I'm 31.

"The first time I came I was a bit unsure, but it was awesome. I hadn't met many other kids with dwarfism before.

"It's amazing. The biggest thing is that at school, you're competing against kids who are taller than you, but here you're on a level playing field with everyone.

"The best part for me now is seeing children's faces light up when they win a medal."

One competitor in the Games was 10-year-old Elle-May Bourne-James from Leek in Staffordshire.

Elle-Mai competed in curling, cycling, shotput, discus, javelin, and swimming.

The 10-year-old loves swimming in particular and swims with a group for disabled children in Leek called Paddles.

Elle-Mai's mother, Teresa Bourne-James, was in the crowd, cheering her daughter on.

Teresa said: "Elle's been coming since she was eight-years-old. She loves it, and it's a good thing because she's competing with people in the same boat as her.

"Normally at sports day she'd be up against people taller than her. It makes you feel included: you're living in a world not made for you but this is made for you."

President and founder of the Dwarf Sports Association UK Arthur Dean said he has witnessed many lives being fulfilled and turned around through sport.

"This organisation has played a major role in breaking down barriers of difference in society towards people with dwarfism," he said. "It all began with six members and now boasts over 500.

"Seeing these young people develop in their lives as well as in sport is so rewarding and well worth 21 years of team work."