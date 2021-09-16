Frustrating and action-packed BSB weekend at Silverstone for region's teams and riders

Mackenzie was on the pace but off the podium. Picture: Ian Ward McConnell sits eighth in the National Superstock standings. Picture: Ian Ward David Allingham struggled in the National Superstock races. Picture: Ian Ward Brad Ray just missed out on the Showdown spaces. Picture: Ian Ward

Cannock-based OMG Racing rider Bradley Ray narrowly missed out on the top eight Showdown positions in the main BSB series by just four points as reigning champion Josh Brooks finally found some form

Ray managed to claim a fourth, fifth and seventh but that still was not enough to grab that final Showdown position and be in with a chance of claiming the title.

Team-mate Kyle Ryde also found some of the his best form in Northampton, taking an eighth in race one but then struggling in the final two races, finishing 15th and 17th to sit 15th in the championship.

Ray said: "It's actually been quite a positive weekend. We had good pace in all three races.

"We had a fourth, fifth and seventh, so that's not bad – bit of a bummer that last race being red flagged but, yeah, didn't quite make the Showdown cut, which is very frustrating.

"I feel we definitely had the pace to make the Showdown.

"Bit of a shame not to make the top eight but we'll just regroup, go again and just try and bring back as many trophies as possible. All in all, positive but frustrating."

Eccleshall star Storm Stacey, 18, continued his consistent form and grabbed another BSB championship point after claiming a 15th, 18th and 19th, to sit 19th in the standings.

The ultra-competitive National Superstock series also threw up some of the closest racing of the weekend, which saw OMG Racing rider back on the podium, after claiming a second and fourth, which leaves him eighth in the standings, 22 points behind leader Tom Neave.

McConnell said: "I'm just a bit frustrated. I felt the tyres felt a bit different when I was hard on the brakes and I just feel the wheels where a little bit out of balance.

"There was a little bit of juddering going on and I couldn't stay with the pace of boys at the front, which was so frustrating because I knew they were my two title rivals.

"We had these little bits of chattering going on and we couldn't understand why. Sliding a lot and trying to work out what the hell was going on there.

"But over all a second and fourth. If it wasn't for the boys who were in front of me I'd probably be happy with that."

Round eight of the National Superstock championship also saw continued improvements in the performance of the Black Country-based Bathams Racing BMW M1000RR.

However, with the closest racing of the superstock season so far taking place at Silverstone, rider Taylor Mackenzie was unlucky to be at the wrong end of the pack while racing for victory in both races.

Mackenzie finished just 2.6 seconds behind the winner after 22 laps of the Northamptonshire circuit in race one, which was only good enough for seventh position.

The team made a number of set up changes for race two, which paid dividends as faster lap times followed throughout the whole race for Mackenzie who started from 10th position on the grid.

His lap times were good enough to be able to compete with the podium finishers on pace, but not enough to make up for track position starting on row four.

Mackenzie eventually finished in eighth position, just four seconds away from the podium, while the two results left him fifth in the National Superstock championship standings, 45 points behind the leader.

Bathams team boss Michael Rutter said: "Not going to lie, that one was tough to take.

"Being so close to the podium at the end of both races but to only come away with a seventh and eighth is frustrating, but that's racing.

"Sometimes you're just at the wrong end of the line."