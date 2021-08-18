Stacey bags a sixth, Ray returns to the podium and Mackenzie closes the gap

Storm Stacey bagged a stunning BSB sixth-placed finish. Picture: Ian Ward

Stacey, from Eccleshall, Staffordshire, has been making steady progress year all in the BSB championship and it all came together at Donington where he bagged a stunning 14 points to sit 19th in the standings.

The 18-year-old became the youngest-ever points scorer in BSB history last year and was also the youngest winner of a British championship race, when he claimed a win in the standard class of the British Junior Supersport series when he was just 13.

He turned a few heads when GR Motosport took a leap of faith and entered him into the BSB championship last year but he has already repaid the team 10-fold.

And after claiming a 23rd, 12th and sixth at the Leicestershire circuit over the weekend, he was in doubt about where he belonged.

Stacey said: "What can I say? The bike felt good – it felt amazing.

"I really enjoyed those conditions and I really wish I could've gone for a slick front and rear, but I don't think it would have been very good from the start.

"I had a few moments round the back part of the track where it was wet but what a race.

"But P6! I'm so happy for the team and so happy for myself – I belong here."

Donington also proved a happy hunting ground for Cannock-based OMG Racing rider Bradley Ray who returned to the podium in race two, after claiming a second, while also bagging at 10th race one and 16th in race three.

More importantly, the results moved him into the top eight and a place in the Showdown spots.

Team-mate Kyle Ryde also had a positive weekend picking an 11th and sixth before suffering a DNF in race three, to sit 15th in the standings.

The National Superstock series is hotting up with OMG Racing's Billy McConnell and Black Country-based Bathams Racing's Taylor Mackenzie sitting just one and six points off the championship lead respectively.

Mackenzie, who began the weekend 20 points adrift, secured two fourth-placed finishes to reignite his title fight while McConnell is still right in the hunt, despite suffering a DNF in race two after claiming a ninth in race one.

Just one point now separates the top four riders at the top of the National Superstock standings.

Bathams Racing's team manager Michael Rutter said: "What a difference a weekend makes. After the disappointment of Thruxton, and slipping back in the championship standings, we're right back in the race for the title.

"There's still a long way to go and if the first half of the season has taught us anything – it's that anything can happen!

"We're getting to grips with the BMW M1000RR now and for Taylor to break the lap record on it, and for us to finish as top BMW in both races, says a lot about the bikes potential and our understanding of it.

"It's off to Cadwell now for round six, but it might as well be round one again.

"We're effectively in a six round championship now that there's four riders all within one point of the lead.

"I reckon I'm going to be getting even more grey hairs over the next few weeks."

Brownhills-based Astro JJR racer Shane Richardson enjoyed his best weekend of the superstock season so far claiming an 11th and a 13th to bag his first points of the campaign, to sit 23rd in the standings.

His team-mate David Allingham claimed an 11th in race one but suffered a DNF, which paced him 18th overall.