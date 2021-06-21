Ons Jabeur claims Classic success

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur poses with her trophy

It also marked a debut WTA Tour title for Jabeur, who had lost her two previous WTA Tour singles finals, including a heartbreaking defeat to Kasatkina in Moscow in 2018.

“I’m so proud. I’m struggled a lot and it was tough for me to win a WTA title,” Jabeur told the crowd on the Ann Jones Centre Court.

“I had to go for it. I had to win this title just to breath out a little bit and also to be the example. There are not a lot of Arabic or Tunisian players playing and I hope this inspires them to go on and do more. I want to see more of them playing alongside me.”

Jabeur, who beat British No.2 Heather Watson in Saturday’s semi-finals, said the disappointment of her previous finals had spurred her on against Kasatkina. She was the aggressor throughout a tight first set and seemed to grow in confidence in the second set, while Kasatkina became increasingly frustrated by Jabeur’s clever, artful play.

“The last time I played Dasha I lost and I was crying. This morning I was thinking am I going to be crying and disappointed tonight or am I going to celebrate?,” added Jabeur.

By lifting the famous Maud Watson Trophy, the Tunisian adds her name to an impressive line-up of previous champions in Birmingham, including Billie Jean King, Maria Sharapova, Martina Navratilova and Pam Shriver. Birmingham’s own tennis legend Ann Jones, who was instrumental in bringing the tournament to her home city, came in person to watch the final on the court named in her honour.

Jabeur narrowly missed out on making it a clean sweep of titles at the Edgbaston Priory Club when she partner Ellen Perez were edged out 6-4, 2-6, 10-8 in the doubles final by Czech pair Lucie Hrdecka and Maria Bouzkova.