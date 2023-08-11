Peter Rhodes on soaring insurance premiums, a paper chase and getting the transgender language right

Steam trains - who understands them?

The weaponising of trans issues and the creation of new sexual terms has created a great national debate among activists, journalists and politicians. But it clearly doesn't play a huge part in the daily lives of many people.

So there's no more reason for Mr and Mrs Joe Public to get up to speed on the minutiae of trans issues and terminology than there is for them to educate themselves on the workings of steam engines or the business of the General Synod.

The survey organisers suggest that “journalists and others” should “spell out clearly what sex of person is being referred to.” Some campaigners believe the media should be “more explicit.” But how could we do that without the risk of causing offence? And believe me, in the culture wars surrounding transgenderism, there is no shortage of folk simply itching to take offence.

The renewal notice arrives for our house insurance. The premium has gone up from £232 to £316 – a stonking 36 per cent. I called the company to haggle but they were not budging. Apparently they have changed the way they calculate premiums and this is the cheapest they can offer.

So I play my trump card. Since last year we have changed from being a riotous household of four adults and one lively toddler to a quiet, sedate and far less accident-prone household of two harmless old pensioners. Does this bring the premium down? It does not. Bizarrely, it increases the premium by £4 to £320. “I'm sorry you're not happy,” said the lady on the phone. She didn't sound sorry.

And before you reach to text me on the benefits of shopping around for insurance, I'd done that already, thanks.