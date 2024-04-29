Rhodes on horses, the lure of cities and people who actually welcome a trip to Rwanda

The Royal Countryside Fund has revealed plans to stop young people moving away from the countryside by creating “innovative rural projects”.

Good luck with that. But who says the kids want to stay in the sticks? A popular song from the First World War identifies the problem of simple US farm lads being turned into soldiers and seeing the dazzling night life of the French capital. The question it asked was valid in 1919 and it's still valid now: “How Ya Gonna Keep 'em Down on the Farm (After They've Seen Paree)?